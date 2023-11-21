SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Sam Altman has returned as CEO of OpenAI just days after he was shockingly fired, the company announced Monday night. OpenAI announced the move on social media, and Altman confirmed it.

Altman was ousted on Nov. 17 after a review by the company board concluded that he “was not consistently candid in his communications with the board, hindering its ability to exercise its responsibilities.” Now, Altman is back as CEO.

“We are collaborating to figure out the details. Thank you so much for your patience through this,” OpenAI wrote.

After he was ousted from AI, Altman was hired by Microsoft, the company announced Monday. However, Altman said Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella supported his return to OpenAI.

“I love OpenAI, and everything I’ve done over the past few days has been in service of keeping this team and its mission together. When I decided to join msft (Microsoft) on Sun. evening, it was clear that was the best path for me and the team. With the new board and w Satya’s support, I’m looking forward to returning to OpenAI, and building on our strong partnership with msft,” Altman posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. *Note: This tweet was grammatically edited for clarity.*

OpenAI, which is the company behind ChatGPT, also has a “new initial board” made up of former Salesforce co-CEO Bret Taylor, former U.S. Treasury Secretary Larry Summers and Quora CEO Adam D’Angelo. Its previous board of directors did not give a specific reason for why it fired Altman.

Former president and co-founder of OpenAI Greg Brockman announced that he was quitting after Altman was fired. Hundreds more of the company’s employees threatened to quit as well.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.