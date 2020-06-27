Sam Liccardo calls for firing of San Jose police officers involved in ‘online ring of hate’

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose Police Officers Association President Paul Kelly denounced an “online ring of hate” involving current and retired San Jose police officers.

The racist comments were allegedly made in a closed Facebook group.

Mayor Sam Liccardo has called for the officers involved to be fired, and SJPOA President Kelly agrees.

He announced these four steps being taken against the officers:

Immediately file charges to expel those involved from the police officers’ association

Immediately suspend any board members involved

Withhold money and support from officers trying to defend themselves against charges from the department

Take emergency steps to update its bylaws to allow the immediate expulsion of board members in the future

Kelly said he wanted to make this message very clear:

“There is no place in our police department or our union for racists or bigots, or for those that enable them by not speaking up when they see those types of behaviors,” he said.

San Jose Police Chief Eddie Garcia commented stating, “I have previously responded with discipline up to termination after an investigation into off duty online activity that runs counter to our standards of conduct. While I have no control over what former employees post online, I can voice my outrage after hearing about these comments made online. Any current employee involved with bigoted activity online will promptly be investigated and held accountable to the fullest extent in my power. We have no place for this.”

Latest News Headlines: