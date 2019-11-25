Samaritan House feeds 1,600 San Mateo families

SAN MATEO (KRON) – Families in need are getting help for the holiday season.

The San Mateo Samaritan House distributed frozen turkeys and all the fixing to more than 1,000 families over the weekend.

On Thanksgiving Day, they are expecting to feed nearly 500 community members at 5 different locations across the Bay Area.

The Samaritan House delivers essential services and personalized support to working families that need extra support.

You can learn more about the San Mateo Samaritan House and how you can help by clicking here.

