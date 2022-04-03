SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (BCN) — A spokesperson for San Francisco’s historic Castro Theatre said Sunday that it was broken into twice in the same week by the same person.

“This is both heartbreaking and galling,” said Mary Conde, Vice President for Bay Area small business Another Planet Entertainment, in a press release.

“Why this individual was allowed on the streets again is beyond my understanding and should be unacceptable. We are so grateful to the San Francisco Police for their continued vigilance and for again arresting this person. However, our system is failing us.”

The theater reports $45,000 in damage resulted from the two break-ins when doors, glass, locks and decorative wooden detail were damaged. Additionally, the leaded glass on the iconic freestanding box office has been broken five times since January.

“We have tried to avoid installing a metal security gate across the front of the Castro’s iconic entrance, but I don’t believe we are now left with any choice,” Conde said.

Conde, who is overseeing the theater’s renovation, said such a gate would be costly. Police confirmed that officers responded to the theater at about 4:45 p.m.

Friday and arrested the suspect, identified at 38-year-old Gary Marx. He was booked on charges of attempted burglary, vandalism and possession of burglary tools.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.

The LGBTQ community and film landmark is celebrating its centennial in June.

It opened in 1922 and is a registered family-owned San Francisco landmark.

