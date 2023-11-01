(BCN) — The San Mateo County Transit District is extending its free promotional period for its on-demand service through the end of the year, the agency said Tuesday.

The Ride Plus program offers on-demand public transit for people living in Half Moon Bay, El Granada, East Palo Alto and the Belle Haven area of Menlo Park.

Originally set to expire at the end of October, the program will now be extended through Dec. 31.

According to SamTrans, Ride Plus saw steady ridership growth of its microtransit vans in East Palo Alto and Belle Haven.

Ride Plus has recently approached nearly 2,800 trips per month, marking a steep increase from its first full month of service back in June and July.

Starting Jan. 1, Ride Plus adult one-way fares will be $2.25 if paying with cash and $2.05 for those using Clipper. Youth and eligible discount fares will be $1.10 for cash and $1.00 with Clipper. Passes are also accepted. Fares are per person and fixed, regardless of distance.

Trips on Ride Plus must begin and end within each of the service areas, but passengers can transfer to connecting SamTrans routes serving all of San Mateo County and portions of San Francisco and Palo Alto.

“For trips to and from destinations not already served by our new van, Ride Plus has filled a very important mobility need for our seniors living in the Half Moon Bay area,” said Senior Coastsiders Executive Director Sandra Winter. “We’re thrilled that our community now has until the end of the year to continue sampling this valuable and convenient service.”

