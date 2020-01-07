SamTrans to discontinue bus line to Redwood City due to operator shortage

COLMA (KRON) — The SamTrans ECR Rapid Express bus from Daly City to Redwood City services about 500 passengers a day Monday through Friday during the morning and evening commute.

However starting Jan. 19 the ECR Rapid is being discontinued.

“While the rapid is being suspended, the ECR is still running,” said Dan Lieberman, SamTrans spokesperson. “There is still four buses per hour and they will still get you anywhere you need to go in El Camino Real.”

Lieberman says the route is being cut as a result of a major shortage of bus operators.

“The operator shortage is actually a nationwide problem that is hitting bus agencies in the Bay Area particularly hard with our high cost of living,” he said.

Cutting the rapid is raising concerns for some SamTrans passengers.

“It will actually really impact me a lot because I do have to go to doctor’s appointments,” said passenger Joan Casteneda.

Discontinuing the rapid is part of a process SamTrans is using to offset 45-vacant bus operator positions.

“Talking to a lot of folks. Crunching a lot of data with the goal of designing two alternative routes for every route in the system, to give people more options and to see perhaps there is a more effective way of meeting the needs of San Mateo county residents,” Lieberman said.

At this time the ECR Rapid is the only SamTrans route scheduled to be discontinued.