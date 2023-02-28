Jose Rafael Solano Landaeta is seen in court on Sept. 12, 2022.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A man who allegedly beheaded the mother of his baby with a samurai sword in San Carlos will appear in court Wednesday for a preliminary hearing.

Jose Landaeta is charged with murdering his ex-girlfriend, 27-year-old Karina Castro, in front of several witnesses outside her home on Laurel Street on the morning of September 8, 2022.

Landaeta and Castro got into a heated verbal argument over custody of their 1-year-old baby moments before the homicide, prosecutors said. Neighbors who saw the gruesome scene described it as a “beheading.”

Karina Castro (Images via Facebook)

Landaeta’s preliminary hearing was given a green light to begin on Wednesday in the San Mateo County Hall of Justice after he received a mental competency evaluation. The court found the Hayward man mentally fit to stand trial based on a competency report completed in January by a court-appointed psychiatrist.

Prosecutors will present key pieces of evidence at the hearing.

Landaeta’s criminal records show Castro was the victim of domestic violence while they were dating in 2021.

Castro’s father, Martin Castro, previously told KRON4 that Landaeta gave him a bad feeling ever since the day he met him. “I didn’t like him from day one. He’s been nothing but trouble since the day he came into her life. When she got pregnant by him, my heart dropped,” he said. “My heart is empty without her. She was my best friend.”

Castro is survived by her two young daughters, ages one and seven.

Landaeta has been locked in a San Mateo County Jail without bail ever since he was arrested the day of the homicide.

Martin Castro said Landaeta deserves to be sentenced to death. “I don’t feel he should continue breathing. I think the death penalty would be perfect for him,” he said.