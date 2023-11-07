REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — The trial for Jose Landaeta, accused of beheading his ex-girlfriend Karina Castro with a sword in San Carlos in Sept. 2022, begins Tuesday.

According to police, Landaeta went to Castro’s apartment in San Carlos and got into an argument with her. Landaeta slashed Castro with a samurai sword that he owns and then killed her, police said.

Landaeta, 34, pleaded not guilty to the gruesome murder. Landaeta’s lawyers claimed he was not mentally fit for trial, however, the judge disagreed.

Castro, 27, was also the mother to Landaeta’s daughter.