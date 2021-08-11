San Bruno arrest felon in possession of ghost gun and drugs

SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KRON) – San Bruno police have arrested an Arizona man who is suspected of carrying a concealed weapon and controlled substances.

The 31-year-old was stopped on the 300 block of El Camino Real in San Bruno On Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 3:26 p.m. after police responded to reports of a subject carrying a weapon.

Further examination of the firearm revealed that it was a 9mm handgun with a rifled barrel, making it an illegal assault pistol.

The firearm was also illegally manufactured without a serial number, commonly referred to as a ghost gun.

The male suspect was booked into the San Mateo County Jail on charges related to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, possession of controlled substances while armed, possession of a concealed firearm upon a person, possession of an assault weapon, and possession of narcotics paraphernalia.

Anyone with any information related to this crime is urged to contact the San Bruno Police Department at (650) 616-7100 or by email:sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov. Information can be left anonymously.