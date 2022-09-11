SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A person was found dead Sunday afternoon on the platform of the San Bruno BART station, agency officials announced on Twitter. The situation prompted the station to be closed.

BART said no foul play is suspected, and a coroner is on their way to the scene. The agency did not release the cause of the death of the individual.

As of 1:55 p.m., trains are running past the San Bruno station. The station reopened at 3 p.m., and trains are taking their normal stop at that station.

SamTrans was offering bus service from the South San Francisco and Millbrae stations to the San Bruno station. Since it is a Sunday, the only train route affected is the Antioch-SFO/Millbrae yellow line.

Initially, BART called the situation a “major medical emergency” when the station closed. That announcement via Twitter was made at 1:21 p.m.