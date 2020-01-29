San Bruno police investigating double stabbing inside home

SAN BRUNO (KRON) — A man and woman were found suffering from stab wounds inside a San Bruno home Wednesday morning.

Police officers responded to the home on the 500 block of 3rd Avenue just after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, where they found the man and woman.

They both suffered serious injuries, according to San Bruno police, and were taken to a nearby hospital.

Police say there were several witnesses at the time of the stabbings — and they believe there is no risk to the public.

“We are confident that all of the involved parties are accounted for and that there is no ongoing public safety risk associated with this incident,” the police department said in a statement Wednesday.

The investigation is still underway and police have not announced any arrests in connection to the stabbings.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are unclear.

Those with information on the stabbings are asked to contact San Bruno police at (650) 616-7100 or by email at sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov.