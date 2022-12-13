SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KRON) — Three people were arrested in connection with a shooting that happened Nov. 26, the San Bruno Police Department announced Tuesday. Police also released surveillance video of the shootout, which you can see above.

Police responded to the 700 block of Kains Avenue at about 7:15 p.m. for the report of a shooting. While on the way, an officer pulled over a vehicle that was fleeing at a high rate of speed. Two victims of the shooting were inside.

One of the victims had been shot in the shoulder, police said. He was treated at a hospital and released and is expected to survive.

Police said the suspects fled the scene because one of the victims returned fire. They left behind a crashed vehicle, an assault pistol, a handgun and shell casings.

An SBPD investigation revealed that multiple suspects had been lying in wait for the victims as they came out of a local business. Dozens of shots were fired by the suspects before one of the victims shot back. The suspects attempted to drive away, but crashed their vehicle, police said. They were then picked up by another vehicle a short distance away.

On Dec. 8, SBPD collaborated with police departments from San Mateo County, Richmond, Oakland, Union City and San Leandro to arrest the three known suspects in the case. Police said all three are suspected gang members from Oakland, aged 26, 22 and 21.

In addition to the arrests, police seized five guns, one of which was a ghost gun. A fourth person was also arrested for gun and drug charges.