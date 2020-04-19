San Bruno police remind residents to lock cars, protect valuables following multiple theft reports

SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KRON) – Police in San Bruno are reminding residents to not leave valuables in cars and to lock your car doors after multiple thefts have been reported.

Around 11:56 p.m. on Friday, authorities received a report of a man checking door handles in the 500 block of Poplar Avenue.

The witness described the man as wearing dark clothing and a white facemask.

When officers arrived, they found a 21-year-old man from San Bruno matching the description.

Police searched the man, his car and home where they found multiple stolen items believed to have been taken from unlocked vehicles.

Authorities say the man was cited and released at the scene.

Police have also received similar reports in the Jenevein corridor. They are looking into the cases to determine whether the 21-year-old man was involved.

The police department asks you to be vigilant to protect yourself and neighbors.

If you have any information on this crime, police ask you to call them at (650) 616-7100 or email: sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov.

We have had multiple reports of thefts from unlocked vehicles, typically occurring during the late at night/early mornings. Please remember to take your valuables indoors Please call and report any suspicious persons or activities.https://t.co/pOo3mJHhv9 pic.twitter.com/6MwXrx5s8Y — San Bruno Police (@SanBrunoPolice) April 19, 2020

