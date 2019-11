SAN BRUNO (KRON) — Police in San Bruno are searching for a suspect who they say may be armed and dangerous in a residential area near the Tanforan Mall and BART.

Police say residents in the area do not need to take shelter, but should be aware of the search.

The search is underway east of the mall, which is located at 1150 El Camino Real.

SAN BRUNO RESIDENTS, PLEASE BE ADVISED THAT SAN BRUNO PD IS CURRENTLY IN THE RESIDENTIAL AREA EAST OF TANFORAN MALL AND BART, SEARCHING FOR A POSSIBLE ARMED AND DANGEROUS SUBJECT. RESIDENTS DO NOT NEED TO SHELTER IN PLACE, JUST BE AWARE. — San Bruno Police (@SanBrunoPolice) November 5, 2019

This is developing, check back for updates