San Bruno Senior Center closes due to possible coronavirus exposure

SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KRON) — The San Bruno Senior Center has been temporarily closed after possibly being exposed to the novel coronavirus.

Three passengers, who were aboard the Grand Princess Cruise Ship from San Francisco to Mexico with the elderly man who died, visited the senior center over the past few weeks to help with the lunch program.

The elderly man who died was the first confirmed death in California due to COVID-19.

One of the three people who visited the senior center, located at 1555 Crystal Springs Rd. in San Bruno, reported low-level cold symptoms on Wednesday, which have since decreased.

The other two people have not reported any symptoms at this time.

All three have been contacted by health officials and advised to self-quarantine.

The senior center plans to reopen on March 10.

