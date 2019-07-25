San Carlos man arrested for child pornography

SAN CARLOS (KRON) – A San Carlos man is charged with distribution of child pornography.
Detectives with the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office say they received a tip and arrested 45-year-old Richard Hartman after he was found with pornographic images.
