San Carlos Unified School District begins orientation for in-person learning

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The San Carlos Unified School District is preparing to bring some students back into classrooms – starting with orientations sessions on Monday.

According to the school district’s return-to-school timeline, students in transitional kindergarten and first grades only will be in the sessions from Feb. 22-Feb. 26. Then, the school district will start some in-person learning on March 1.

Meanwhile, grades 2-3 will start their orientation sessions on March 1 to prepare for in-person instruction from March 8. That’s also when grades 4-5 will have orientation to return to classrooms by March 15.

The school district says it will plan for middle school grades to return once San Mateo County reaches the Red tier of California’s reopening plan.

At this time, the county as well as most of the state is under the Purple tier, which means the COVID risk is widespread and maximum restrictions are in place. California has allowed schools to bring students back while in the Purple tier.

The Red tier would be the next step down, signaling an improvement in the COVID risk. A county can enter this phase when the average 7-day rate of daily new cases is 4-7 cases per 100,000 people, and when the percent positivity rate is no higher than 5-8%.