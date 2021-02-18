San Carlos Unified School District’s plan to transition to in-person learning

SAN CARLOS (BCN) — The San Carlos Unified School District will begin a transition to in-person learning on Monday, officials said, with on campus orientations scheduled next week for transitional kindergarten and first-grade students.

Orientations for second and third grades will begin the week of March 1, while fourth and fifth grades are scheduled for the week of March 15.

Adjusted case rates in San Mateo County are at 9.6 and must be 25 or below for TK-5 students to return to some in-person learning under California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy.

The district will address sixth through eighth grades when the county moves into the Red Tier, or 7 or fewer cases per 100,000 people under state requirements.