SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – In San Francisco, the public was given a chance Friday to express their condolences following the death of Queen Elizabeth. Mayor London Breed has offered her condolences to the people of the UK following Queen Elizabeth’s passing, but the public was also given a chance to formally offer their thoughts as well.

In San Francisco City Hall Friday morning, visitors were invited to sign the city’s Condolence Book for Queen Elizabeth. The queen did visit San Francisco once… in 1983.

Prasetyo Hadi is the consul general of Indonesia in San Francisco. He came on Friday to pay respects on behalf of the staff at the consulate.

“We are sad. She was truly a woman who inspired people around the globe,” he said. “For mothers and grandmothers and the people of the UK.

When finished, the condolence book will be delivered to the British Consulate in San Francisco. The signing ended at 3 p.m. on Friday, but the city says they may do another signing if there’s enough demand.