San Franciscans take over Manny’s to watch Democratic debate

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — People took over Manny’s in San Francisco to watch the final presidential debate of 2019.

The seven candidates shared the stage was the smallest debate group yet–and viewers liked it.

“You were seeing a lot more scrutiny for police specifics instead of short one-liners,” one viewer said.

Through this smaller size, viewers said they could hear more substantive answers and hear from lesser known candidates.

“You didn’t really see anything new from Warren, Biden, Buttigieg, but what you did see a lot of was Klobuchar and Yang who haven’t really been given a lot of air time, were shining much stronger.”

Most at the watch party agreed that all of these candidates are qualified to be the next president.

But some say the opposite.

“My take would probably be that the impeachment doesn’t matter at all and most of these candidates probably aren’t going to win,” one man said.

As for who should be the Democratic nominee, voter Annie Gaus just wants someone who can beat Trump.

“There are obvious differences between the candidates,” Gaus said. “But at the end of the day I just want to see Trump out of the White House.”