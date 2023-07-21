SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — As the world — and San Francisco in particular — mourns the sad passing of Tony Bennett, the organizer of an event commemorating Bennett’s greatest hit is planning a new tribute. In 2020, for the 50th anniversary of Bennett’s iconic, “I Left My Heart in San Francisco,” David Perry coordinated the #SingOutSF event.

The event, which occurred at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, saw social media users come together across the city of San Francisco to join together in singing the song. With Bennett himself participating, appearing on social media wearing a Giants jersey and urging San Franciscans to join in, the event became a viral moment that brought people together at a time they were being asked to remain apart.

“I am proud to see San Francisco come together and make a difference during this uncertain time,” Bennett tweeted at the time. “Today at 12pm, we’ll sing I Left My Heart in San Francisco together from home.”

Bennett, a native New Yorker, encouraged people to record their performances and share them online with the hashtag #SingOutSF.

Now Perry, the organizer of that event is asking San Franciscans and people everywhere to join together again and play the song at noon Friday.

“I have a crazy idea,” Perry told KRON4. “Let’s ask all San Franciscans or people everywhere at noon today to play ‘I Left My Heart In San Francisco’ on speakers out into the streets in a tribute to Tony Bennett.”

Perry said the idea came to him while he was at the gym.

The City of San Francisco and the Fairmont Hotel, where Bennett first performed the song in 1961, are also encouraging people around SF to play “I Left My Heart In San Francisco” at noon Friday.