San Francisco 1st Bay Area county in the yellow tier

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco has officially become the first Bay Area county to enter the yellow tier in California’s reopening plan this year.
It’s the least restrictive tier, and comes with several loosened rules that San Francisco hasn’t experienced since November — just before the hard-hitting winter COVID-19 surge that caused a stay at home order across the state.
California officials made the announcement on Tuesday, and businesses can start allowing more capacity as soon as Wednesday morning.
The rest of the Bay Area remains one phase behind, in the orange tier. Solano County is the only one still in the red tier.
By June 15, Gov. Newsom has set an expectation for the whole state to fully reopen, nullifying the tier system.
See the full list of everything allowed (and still restricted) in California’s yellow tier:
Amusement parks
Can open with modifications
– Max capacity 35%
– Indoor spaces max 25% capacity
– In-state visitors only
See guidance for Amusement parks and theme parks
Appliance repair shops
Can open with modifications
See guidance for Limited services
Aquariums
Can open indoors with modifications
See guidance for Museums, zoos, and aquariums
Auto repair shops
Can open with modifications
See guidance for Limited services
Banks and credit unions
Can open with modifications
Bars (where no meals provided)
Can open indoors with modifications
– Max 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer
– Capacity may increase to 37.5% if all guests show proof of negative test or full vaccination
See guidance for Restaurants, wineries, and bars
Body waxing studios
Can open indoors with modifications
See guidance for Personal care services
Bookstores
Can open with modifications
See guidance for Retail
Bowling alleys
Can open with modifications
– Max 50% capacity
– Max 75% capacity if all guests test negative or show proof of full vaccination
– Food/beverage service in designated areas only
See guidance for Gyms and fitness centers and Movie theaters and family entertainment centers
Breweries (where no meals provided)
Can open indoors and outdoors with modifications
– Max 50% capacity, or 200 people, whichever is fewer
– Capacity may increase to 75% if all guests show proof of negative test or full vaccination
See guidance for Restaurants, wineries, and bars
Campgrounds
Can open with modifications
See guidance for Outdoor recreation, including campgrounds and playgrounds
Cardrooms
Can open indoors with modifications
– Max 50% capacity
– Capacity may increase to 75% if all guests show proof of negative test or full vaccination
See guidance for Cardrooms and racetracks
Carwashes
Can open with modifications
See guidance for Limited services
Childcare
Can open with modifications
See guidance for Childcare
Churches
Can open indoors with modifications
– Max 50% capacity
– Capacity limits on places of worship are not mandatory but are strongly recommended
See guidance for Places of worship and cultural ceremonies
Clothing and shoe stores
Can open with modifications
See guidance for Retail
Concert venues
Closed
Conferences
Can open with modifications
– Tickets or guest list required
– Assigned seating
– No intermingling of multiple private events
Outdoor:
– Max capacity 200 people
– Max capacity 400 if all guests show proof of negative test or full vaccination
Indoor:
– Max capacity 200 if all guests show proof of negative test or full vaccination
See guidance for Private events
Construction
Can open with modifications
See guidance for Construction
Convenience stores
Can open with modifications
See guidance for Retail
Convention centers
Closed
Cultural ceremonies
Indoor ceremonies permitted with modifications. Max 50% capacity recommended. See separate guidance for receptions.
See guidance for Places of worship and cultural ceremonies and gatherings
Dance studios
Can open indoors with modifications
– +Saunas
– +Spas
– +Steam rooms
– Max 50% capacity
See guidance for Gyms and fitness centers
Day camps
Can open with modifications
See guidance for Day camps
Distilleries (where no meals provided)
Can open indoors and outdoors with modifications
– Max 50% capacity, or 200 people, whichever is fewer
– Capacity may increase to 75% if all guests show proof of negative test or full vaccination
See guidance for Restaurants, wineries, and bars
Doctors and dentists
Can open with modifications
Dog walkers
Can open with modifications
See guidance for Limited services
Door-to-door sales and services
Can open with modifications
See guidance for Limited services
Drive-in theaters
Can open outdoors only with modifications
See guidance for Movie theaters and family entertainment centers
Dry cleaners
Can open with modifications
See guidance for Limited services
Electricians
Can open with modifications
See guidance for Limited services
Electrologists
Can open indoors with modifications
See guidance for Personal care services
Estheticians
Can open indoors with modifications
See guidance for Personal care services
Fairs
Can open with modifications
– Max capacity 35%
– In-state visitors only
See guidance for Amusement parks and theme parks
Family entertainment centers
Can open indoors or outdoors with modifications
– Max 50% capacity
– Max 75% capacity if all guests test negative or show proof of full vaccination
– Food/beverage service in designated areas only
See guidance for Movie theaters and family entertainment centers
Farmers markets
Can open with modifications
See guidance for Retail
Festivals
Closed
Film and TV production
Can open with modifications
See guidance for Music, film, and TV production
Fire stations
Can open with modifications
Florists
Can open with modifications
See guidance for Retail
Food banks
Can open with modifications
Funeral homes
Can open indoors with modifications
– Max 50% capacity
See guidance for Places of worship and cultural ceremonies
Gas stations
Can open with modifications
See guidance for Retail
Gatherings
Are allowed with modifications
Outdoors:
– Max capacity 100 people
Indoors:
– Strongly discouraged
– Max 50% capacity or 50 people, whichever is fewer
See guidance for gatherings and holidays
Government services
Can open with modifications
Grocery stores
Can open with modifications
See guidance for Retail
Gyms and fitness centers
Can open indoors with modifications
– +Saunas
– +Spas
– +Steam rooms
– Max 50% capacity
– Capacity may increase to 75% if all guests show proof of negative test or full vaccination
See guidance for Gyms and fitness centers
Hair salons and barbershops
Can open indoors with modifications
See guidance for Hair salons and barbershops
Handypersons/general contractors
Can open with modifications
See guidance for Limited services
Higher education institutions
Capacity for indoor lectures and student gatherings must be limited to 50%. Some courses conducted in certain indoor settings, like labs and studio arts, may be open at regular capacity. Conduct student activities virtually when possible.
See guidance for Higher education
Home and furnishing stores
Can open with modifications
See guidance for Retail
Hospitals and urgent care
Can open with modifications
Hotels and lodging
Can open with modifications
– +Fitness centers (50%)
– +Spa facilities, etc.
See guidance for Hotels and lodging
HVAC services
Can open with modifications
See guidance for Limited services
Ice rinks
Can open with modifications
Indoors:
– Max 50% capacity
– Max 75% capacity if all guests test negative or show proof of full vaccination
– Food/beverage service in designated areas only
See guidance for Gyms and fitness centers and Movie theaters and family entertainment centers
Indoor playgrounds (bounce centers/ball pits/laser tag)
Can open with modifications
– Max 50% capacity
– Max 75% capacity if all guests test negative or show proof of full vaccination
– Food/beverage service in designated areas only
See guidance for Movie theaters and family entertainment centers
Jewelry stores
Can open with modifications
See guidance for Retail
Landscapers
Can open with modifications
See guidance for Limited services
Laundromats and laundry services
Can open with modifications
See guidance for Limited services
Libraries
Can open with modifications
See guidance for Retail
Live theater
Closed
Live performances
Can open with modifications
– In-state attendees only
– Advanced reservations only
Outdoors:
– Max capacity 67%, including suites
– Suite max capacity 25%
– Restricted concessions and dining
Indoors, all venues:
– No eating/drinking in seats, but in designated areas only
– Suites 25% capacity, max 3 households
Indoors, venues seating up to 1,500:
– Max 25% capacity or 300 people
– Max 50% capacity if all guests show proof of negative test or full vaccination
Indoors, venues seating 1,501 and above:
– Max 10% capacity or 2000 people, whichever is fewer, with no eating/drinking
– Max 50% capacity if all guests show proof of negative test or full vaccination
See guidance for Live events and performances
Massage therapy studios
Can open indoors with modifications
See guidance for Personal care services
Mosques
Can open indoors with modifications
– Max 50% capacity
– Capacity limits on places of worship are not mandatory but are strongly recommended
See guidance for Places of worship and cultural ceremonies
Movie theaters
Can open indoors with modifications
– Max 50% capacity
– Capacity may increase to 75% if all guests show proof of negative test or full vaccination
See guidance for Movie theaters and family entertainment centers
Museums
Can open indoors with modifications
See guidance for Museums, zoos, and aquariums
Music production
Can open with modifications
See guidance for Music, film, and TV production
Nail salons
Can open indoors with modifications
See guidance for Personal care services
Nightclubs
Closed
Offices (non-essential businesses)
Can open indoors with modifications
– Encourage working remotely
See guidance for Office workspaces
Outdoor playgrounds
Can open with modifications
See guidance for Outdoor recreation, including campgrounds and playgrounds
Outdoor recreation
Can open with modifications
See guidance for Outdoor recreation, including campgrounds and playgrounds
Pet groomers
Can open with modifications
See guidance for Limited services
Pharmacies
Can open with modifications
See guidance for pharmacies and retail
Piercing shops
Can open indoors with modifications
See guidance for Personal care services
Places of worship
Can open indoors with modifications
– Max 50% capacity
– Capacity limits on places of worship are not mandatory but are strongly recommended
See guidance for Places of worship and cultural ceremonies
Plumbing services
Can open with modifications
See guidance for Limited services
Police stations
Can open with modifications
Private events / meetings
Can open with modifications
– Tickets or guest list required
– Assigned seating
– No intermingling of multiple private events
Outdoor:
– Max capacity 200 people
– Max capacity 400 if all guests test negative or show proof of full vaccination
Indoor:
– Max capacity 200 if all guests test negative or show proof of full vaccination
See guidance for Private events
Professional sports
Can open outdoors only with modifications
– Max capacity 67%, including suites
– Suite max capacity 25%
– In-state attendees only
– Advanced reservations only
– Outdoor concessions sales only
See guidance for Live events and performances
Racetracks
Can open with modifications
– Permanent venues with live audiences outdoors only
– Max 25% capacity
– Regional attendees only (within 120 miles)
– Reservations required
– Assigned seating only
– In-seat concessions only (no concourse sales)
See guidance for Live events and performances
Receptions
Can open with modifications
– Tickets or guest list required
– Assigned seating
– No intermingling of multiple private events
Outdoor:
– Max capacity 200 people
– Max capacity 400 if all guests test negative or show proof of full vaccination
Indoor:
– Max capacity 200 if all guests test negative or show proof of full vaccination
See guidance for Private events
Residential and janitorial cleaning services
Can open with modifications
See guidance for Limited services
Restaurants (dine-in)
Can open indoors with modifications
– Max 50% capacity
– Capacity may increase to 75% if all guests show proof of negative test or full vaccination
See guidance for Restaurants, wineries, and bars
Restaurants (take-out and delivery)
Can open with modifications
See guidance for Restaurants, wineries, and bars
Retailers
Can open with modifications
See guidance for Retail
Runs, walks, marathons, triathlons, endurance events
Can open with modifications
Outdoors:
– Max capacity 500 participants per hour and 1,500 total participants
– Max 3,000 participants if all participants show proof of negative test or full vaccination
See guidance for Youth and adult recreational sports
Satellite wagering sites
Can open indoors with modifications
– Max 50% capacity
See guidance for Cardrooms and racetracks
Saunas and steam rooms
Can open indoors with modifications
– +Saunas
– +Spas
– +Steam rooms
– Max 50% capacity
See guidance for Gyms and fitness centers
Schools
Schools may reopen fully for in-person instruction. Local school officials will decide whether and when that will occur.
See guidance for schools, cohorting FAQs, and CA Safe Schools for All hub
Shopping malls
Can open with modifications
– Reduced capacity food courts (see Restaurants)
See guidance for Shopping centers
Short-term lodging rentals
Can open with modifications
– +Fitness centers (50%)
– +Spa facilities, etc.
See guidance for Hotels and lodging
Skateparks
Can open with modifications
See guidance for Outdoor recreation, including campgrounds and playgrounds
Ski resorts
Can open with modifications
See guidance for Outdoor recreation, including campgrounds and playgrounds
Skin care services
Can open indoors with modifications
See guidance for Personal care services
Sporting goods stores
Can open with modifications
See guidance for Retail
State and local government offices
Can open with modifications
See guidance for Office workspaces
State beaches
Can open with modifications
See guidance for Outdoor recreation, including campgrounds and playgrounds
State forests
Can open with modifications
See guidance for Outdoor recreation, including campgrounds and playgrounds
State-managed lakes and reservoirs
Can open with modifications
See guidance for Outdoor recreation, including campgrounds and playgrounds
State parks
Can open with modifications
See guidance for Outdoor recreation, including campgrounds and playgrounds
Swap meets
Can open with modifications
– Reduced capacity food courts (see Restaurants)
See guidance for Shopping centers
Swimming pools
Can open outdoors with modifications. Drowning prevention classes, including swim lessons with certified instructors, are permitted indoors and outdoors.
See guidance for Gyms and fitness centers, Outdoor recreation, including campgrounds and playgrounds, and Hotels and lodging
Synagogues
Can open indoors with modifications
– Max 50% capacity
– Capacity limits on places of worship are not mandatory but are strongly recommended
See guidance for Places of worship and cultural ceremonies
Tattoo parlors
Can open indoors with modifications
See guidance for Personal care services
Temples
Can open indoors with modifications
– Max 50% capacity
– Capacity limits on places of worship are not mandatory but are strongly recommended
See guidance for Places of worship and cultural ceremonies
Theme parks
Larger parks open with modifications
– 25% capacity
– Reservations or advance tickets required
See guidance for Amusement parks and theme parks
Toy stores
Can open with modifications
See guidance for Retail
Water parks
Can open with modifications.
– Indoor dining maximum 50% capacity
– Walk up ticket sales allowed
– Must give name and phone number for contact tracing
Outdoors:
– Maximum 40% capacity
Indoors:
– Parks, pools, and rides maximum 25% capacity
– Capacity may increase to 37.5% if all guests show proof of negative test or full vaccination
See guidance for Amusement parks, theme parks, and water parks
Weddings
Indoor ceremonies permitted with modifications. Max 50% capacity recommended. See separate guidance for receptions.
See guidance for Places of worship and cultural ceremonies and gatherings
Wineries
Can open indoors and outdoors with modifications
– Max 50% capacity, or 200 people, whichever is fewer
– Capacity may increase to 75% if all guests show proof of negative test or full vaccination
See guidance for Restaurants, wineries, and bars
Yoga studios
Can open indoors with modifications
– +Saunas
– +Spas
– +Steam rooms
– Max 50% capacity
See guidance for Gyms and fitness centers
Youth and adult recreational sports
Some indoor moderate-contact sports allowed, and some indoor high-contact sports permitted. See list.
See guidance for Youth and adult recreational sports
Zoos
Can open indoors with modifications
See guidance for Museums, zoos, and aquariums