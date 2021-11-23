San Francisco 2nd worst U.S. city for package theft

An Amazon.com Inc. delivery driver carries boxes into a van outside of a distribution facility on February 2, 2021 in Hawthorne, California. – Jeff Bezos said February 1, 2021, he would give up his role as chief executive of Amazon later this year as the tech and e-commerce giant reported a surge in profit and revenue in the holiday quarter. The announcement came as Amazon reported a blowout holiday quarter with profits more than doubling to $7.2 billion and revenue jumping 44 percent to $125.6 billion. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — As the Bay Area boards up its stores against thieves, residents may want to take precautions for porch pirates as well.

San Francisco is the second worst city in the U.S. for package theft this year, according to a SafeWise study.

It’s beat out only by Denver, Colorado.

The ranking comes from a Safewise analysis of FBI larceny-theft data from 2020, focusing on metro areas. Researchers also used Google Trends data, compiling the areas with the highest searches for “missing package” and “stolen package.”

However, there is some slightly positive news: San Francisco had been ranking as the #1 worst city for package thefts for three years, between 2018-2020. Now, it has dropped to #2.

SafeWise found more alarming data on package thefts across the U.S.

An estimated 210 million packages were stolen across the U.S. last year – even from homes that have security cameras, like a video doorbell.