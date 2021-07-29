Activist Janice Mirikitani dies

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Janice Mirikitani, co-founder of San Francisco’s Glide Center for Social Justice, has died.

Twitter confirmed the news Thursday, saying in part “Janice taught us all how to love unconditionally.”

We are heartbroken by the loss of Janice Mirikitani, co-founder of @GLIDEsf. Janice taught us all how to love unconditionally. The #Tenderloin and @GLIDEChurch

lost a legend today. You can honor Janice's legacy by getting involved with GLIDE here:https://t.co/rgiyifGvgo — Twitter For Good (@TwitterForGood) July 29, 2021

San Francisco Mayor London Breed referred to Mirikitani as “one of our City’s true lights.”

“Jan Mirikitani was one of our City’s true lights. She was a visionary, a revolutionary artist, and the very embodiment of San Francisco’s compassionate spirit. As a poet, including as Poet Laureate of this City from 2000 to 2002, she used the power of her words to further the fight for equality and to call for a more just and peaceful world. Through her work at Glide Memorial Church, along with her husband the Reverend Cecil Williams, she served our most vulnerable residents for decades and provided a place of refuge and love for all. She was boundless in her energy and in her devotion to this City and to her fellow San Franciscans. My heart goes out to her friends and family, especially to Cecil. She was loved and will never be forgotten.”

Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) called Mirikitani “one of the most exceptional human beings I’ve ever met.”

“I’m beyond heartbroken that our beloved Janice Mirikitani has passed. Jan was one of the most exceptional human beings I’ve ever met, combining strength and love like no one else. My condolences to the love of her life — Rev. Cecil Williams — to the entire Glide community, and to all of San Francisco. This is a huge loss for our community.”

Sup. Matt Haney also paid tribute to “the First Lady of the Tenderloin.”

“We lost a legend today, the First Lady of the Tenderloin, a poet, someone who loved people, all people, and had endless compassion, grace, and vision. Rest in power, Dr. Janice Mirikitani. I grieve with the Glide community and the countless people whose lives she touched.“

