San Francisco activists protest Amazon, citing ties to federal immigration officials

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Some advocates for undocumented immigrants brought their protest against ICE to the Amazon office building in Downtown San Francisco Monday.

That’s because the demonstrators say the online retail giant is in business with the federal government in a way that facilitates deportation.

Dozens of activists shouted slogans and held signs, calling on Amazon to cut ties with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

They were joined by activists in several major U.S. cities on Amazon prime day, a major online shopping day for the retailers to deliver 270,000 signatures on a petition calling on them to get out of business with ICE.

Here the activists were stopped from delivering their message because of on site security guards.

According to these protesters, Amazon does more than just sell products online.

They say Amazon sells their own data platform that allows Immigration officials to collect data.

They also claim Amazon has attempted to sell the government facial recognition software.

“Which can also be used to target people in a really invasive and scary way,” one demonstrator said.

KRON4 reached out to Amazon about the activist’s claims and have yet to hear back.

