San Francisco added to state’s COVID-19 watch list; new health order in effect

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Mayor London Breed on Friday announced San Francisco has landed on the state’s COVID-19 watch list amid an increase in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.

As a result, the city’s schedule for reopening will remain on pause indefinitely in order to slow the spread of the virus.

“We are living with COVID, and we all need to do our part to take basic steps to get this virus under control immediately,” said Mayor London Breed. “If we want our schools to reopen, if we want to our small businesses to be able to operate, we all need to do the basics: limit our gatherings, cover your face in public, and wash your hands. We also know that we need to see more testing if we are going to identify cases quickly. This requires the entire healthcare system to expand access so when people need a test, they can get one. San Francisco has flattened the curve before, and we can do it again.”

Effective Monday, July 20, San Francisco must close indoor malls and non-essential offices, and continue its paused reopening at least until the state lifts its restrictions.

If local conditions do not improve, San Francisco will have the ability to close additional businesses and activities that go beyond the state’s requirements.

Officials said many of the new cases are the result of social gatherings among family members and friends, so it remains important to limit gatherings as much as possible.

Additionally, everyone should continue to wear face masks, practice social distancing, frequently wash hands, and stay home as much as possible.

The surge in cases has also prompted a new Health Order to go into effect requiring private health care providers to increase their testing services by providing same-day testing for patients with symptoms and close contacts of confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Additionally, private hospitals and clinics must provide testing to asymptomatic workers in jobs where they have more risk of exposure, such as health care, first responders, and jobs with frequent public interactions at less than six-feet apart. Staff and residents of congregate settings also must be provided testing if requested.

At last check, there were 4,975 confirmed cases in San Francisco, and 52 deaths.

Latest Stories: