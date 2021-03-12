San Francisco to administer 1,000 Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A mass vaccination site in San Francisco is administering 1,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on Friday morning.

The Bay Area just got its first shipments of the one-shot vaccine, which will get people fully-vaccinated much quicker.

The other currently authorized vaccines, Moderna and Pfizer-BioNtech, require two doses. That makes for a nearly two-month timeline before someone is considered protected from COVID-19.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people had the most protection two weeks after getting vaccinated with J&J’s vaccine.

The 1,000 people getting the shot on Friday have already been selected ahead of time.

Only people who are currently eligible under California’s requirements can vaccinated, the city said. This includes:

People ages 65 and up

Healthcare, emergency services, food & agriculture and childcare & education workers

The City College site on Ocean Ave will also have public health official Dr. Grant Colfax, on hand to answer questions, along with Director of Emergency Management Mary Ellen Carroll and the site’s clinical director, Wayne Little.