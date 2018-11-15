Bay Area

San Francisco air quality worsens, at "very unhealthy" level

Posted: Nov 15, 2018 02:02 PM PST

Updated: Nov 15, 2018 02:47 PM PST

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - The air quality in San Francisco has been upgraded to 'very unhealthy" for all residents.

The Air Quality Index for the city is in the purple category and measures between 200-301. 

Residents are urged to stay indoors and avoid any outdoor activities. The San Francisco Unified School District has closed all schools Friday. 

SFMTA has also shut down cable car service. Bus shuttles will be providing service on the Powell, Powell-Hyde, Powell-Mason, and California lines for the reminder of the day.

Click here for information on how to protect yourself from wildfire smoke. 

