San Francisco air quality worsens, at "very unhealthy" level

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - The air quality in San Francisco has been upgraded to 'very unhealthy" for all residents.

The Air Quality Index for the city is in the purple category and measures between 200-301.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Residents are urged to stay indoors and avoid any outdoor activities. The San Francisco Unified School District has closed all schools Friday.

SFMTA has also shut down cable car service. Bus shuttles will be providing service on the Powell, Powell-Hyde, Powell-Mason, and California lines for the reminder of the day.

Click here for information on how to protect yourself from wildfire smoke.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES