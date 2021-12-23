Thousands of travelers flying through SFO during one of busiest days of year

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two days before Christmas Day is one of the busiest travel days of the year.

People trying to make it through airport security lines to make it home in time for Christmas.

No major cancellations or delays here at SFO, so that’s been helpful for travelers flying out.

A spokesperson from the airport said they were able to pass a major threshold this holiday season for the first time since the pandemic started.

Rolling your luggage into SFO, you’re met with a different kind of stress because of COVID.

Leslie Welborn flew in from London to be with family for Christmas but wasn’t sure if she’d make it because of the rise of the omicron variant.

Welborn made sure to get COVID tested before boarding her flights.

“Went smoothly, there was definitely less people traveling than you might have imagined,” she said.

The number of travelers are lower than they were pre-pandemic, but that’s to be expected, according to SFO Public Information Officer Doug Yakel.

He said by the end of Thursday, around 50,000 people will have departed from SFO.

“Pre-pandemic on a day like today the number would have been over 85,000, so we still got more ground to make up, but these are the largest volumes we’ve seen in a long time,” Yakel said.

SFO crossed a major threshold during Thanksgiving and again last Friday — breaking 55,000 travelers for the first time since 2019.

The airport is also one of four in country working with the CDC to test the spread of omicron on arriving international flights.

“Program at SFO was expanded to include new target countries. Germany, France, the UK and South Africa. Really countries where Omicron is spreading,” Yakel said.

He says travelers won’t notice any major changes.

Still masking, clear plastic barriers and social distancing markers are in place to protect the health of those boarding flights to visit loved ones.

Yakel said that the TSA just extended their mask mandate until Mid-March, requiring masks to be worn inside airports and on planes.