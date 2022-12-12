SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The man accused of carjacking a San Francisco Fire Department ambulance and chasing paramedics — “trying to hit them” in the words of a police commander — has been charged by District Attorney Brooke Jenkins.

Francisco Vargas-Osorio has been charged on two counts of attempted murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, carjacking, vandalism, receiving a stolen vehicle and vehicle theft.

The alleged incident happened Aug. 29 in the parking lot of San Francisco’s only Best Buy, at 1717 Harrison Street, near the Central Freeway in the South of Market neighborhood.

“Unprovoked, and wielding a wooden post, the suspect approached the ambulance and began banging on it,” a press release from Jenkins’ office stated. “Two Emergency Medical Technicians who were in the ambulance at the time were unharmed, although, the suspect did commandeer the ambulance and tried to run them over as they fled the ambulance.”

At the time, a photo was released by the fire department showing damage to the windshield of the ambulance; San Francisco Police Department Commander Raj Vaswani stated that the suspect tried to hit the paramedics before abandoning the ambulance and fleeing over a fence, as KRON4 News previously reported.

“Vargas-Osorio will be held accountable for these crimes, as senseless, unprovoked, violent attacks are completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” Jenkins stated in the press release. “Although I am grateful no one was harmed, attacking on duty EMTs endangers all of us as we depend on these brave individuals to render life-saving aid when we are at our most vulnerable, and in desperate need of medical attention.”

After an investigation, SFPD investigators obtained a warrant for Vargas-Osorio’s arrest, which occurred Thursday. Pre-trial detention was sought by prosecutors. Vargas-Osorio faces 15-years-to-life in state prison.

“Although, charges have been filed, this remains an active investigation,” the press release concluded. “Anyone with information is asked to call the San Francisco Police Department Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.”