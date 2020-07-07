Live Now
San Francisco and COVID-19: Mayor Breed to give update on city’s response

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco Mayor London Breed on Tuesday will hold a press conference to discuss the city’s response amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The briefing begins at noon. You can watch it live here on KRON4.com.

San Francisco’s reopening plans originally scheduled for June 29 were postponed due to a surge in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.

At last check, there were 4,020 positive cases reported, with 50 deaths.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

