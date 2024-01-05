SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco’s animal shelter is “completely full of dogs,” and anyone who needs to surrender their dog should wait until at least next week, shelter employees said.

Dog capacity at Animal Care & Control San Francisco’s shelter is maxed-out once again primarily because of dog owners who are facing legal or health problems.

“People ask why we can’t just adopt them all out. There’s no quick and easy fix for this. The majority of dogs here in the shelter are in our custody because of legal matters – we can’t adopt them out – and we have no choice but to keep them here, safe and cared for,” ACCSF wrote. “Nobody would want us to return animals to abusive or neglectful people – or animal hoarders – to make space.”

The city’s shelter is legally obligated to take a dog in if:

Its owner has been hospitalized, died, or incarcerated.

The owner is a victim of domestic violence and needs help.

The owner is neglectful and investigated for animal cruelty.

The owner is a pet hoarder.

“Protecting these dogs is part of our work here, and our work is overwhelming much of the time,” shelter employees wrote.

Some of the dogs currently at the shelter may be lost. Anyone who is missing a dog should check the shelter’s “stray and found kennels” section on the city’s website.

ACCSF said there are “amazing and wonderful dogs available for adoption if you have space in your home and your heart.” Dogs at ACCSF that are available now for adoption can be viewed here. Most adoption fees are being waived through the end of January.

Animal Care & Control San Francisco is located at 1419 Bryant Street. The adoption center is open daily from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.