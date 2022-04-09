SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — The San Francisco Office of Economic and Workforce Development on Friday announced financial recovery grants available for small businesses.

The series of grants will provide funding to allow small businesses to make storefront and accessibility improvements.

This will include professional design services such as architects, engineers and reimbursements for Certified Access Specialists to assess the physical space of a storefront and help guide improvements.

The grants will be rolled out in two phases. In the first phase, the city will provide grants to storefronts for technical design services.

In the second phase, grants will be provided to businesses that have a plan in place to implement improvements.

The San Francisco Office of Economic and Workforce Development expects to distribute the grant funds in the summer.

San Francisco has allocated more than $63 million in recovery grants and loans to support more than 3,300 small businesses, city officials said.

For more information on available grants and how to apply for the grants , small businesses can visit sf.gov/storefronts, call (415) 554-6134 or email sfosb@sfgov.org.