SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced a new initiative Thursday to encourage and support converting underutilized office buildings for other purposes. The initiative is part of San Francisco’s “vision for the future of Downtown,” according to a press release from the mayor’s office.

As part of the initiative, a Request for Interest (RFI) has been announced by the Office of Economic and Workforce Development in partnership with the city Planning Department. Potential responses to the RFI can be for conversion projects that include:

Converting office space into housing

Reactivating vacant ground floor spaces with neighborhood-serving retail, entertainment and cultural uses

Enhancing the public realm

Activating underutilized upper floors

Support education, art, research, and manufacturing

“We are implementing strategic policies to strengthen San Francisco’s economic vibrancy and

support our downtown, which is more important now than ever before,” said Mayor London N.

Breed. “By providing creative ideas and important insights on how we can work together to

bring these policies to life in real projects, City stakeholders can make a real difference for

economic recovery, and our City for everyone.”

The initiative is intended to build on legislation passed last week that simplified the approval process and requirements for converting existing commercial buildings into housing.

Converting underutilized office space for new uses is a key element to Mayor Breed’s “Roadmap to Downtown San Francisco’s Future,” according to the press release.