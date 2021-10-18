San Francisco announces major incentive for students to get vaccine

A dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine is administered on the opening day of a large-scale Covid-19 vaccination site at a parking structure at Cal Poly Pomona University in Pomona, California on February 5, 2021. – The Cal Poly Pomona site is one of two opening in California, with the other located at Moscone Center in San Francisco. According to organizers each site will ultimately have the capacity to administer up to 10,000 vaccine doses per day. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco State University is offering 10 high school students from the city’s school district a full-ride scholarship if they receive the COVID-19 vaccine, San Francisco officials announced Monday.

Students from San Francisco Unified School District ages 12 to 17 who received the vaccine are eligible to have their four years of undergraduate tuition at SFSU fully funded.

“These college scholarships are an incredible reward for San Francisco teens doing the right thing for themselves and their community – and that is being a part of ending this pandemic by getting the COVID-19 vaccination,” San Francisco Mayor London Breed said. “Our teens have endured over a year of distance learning and missed interactions with their friends. These scholarships will carry their education forward and help shape their future in innumerable ways.”

Residents have until Nov. 13 to enter the drawing.

Winners will be announced during the week of Nov. 22.

Residents are eligible to enter the drawing if they meet all the following requirements:

Permanently resides in San Francisco (including people living in San Francisco who meet AB 540 eligibility)

Received at least the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine prior to entry

Currently not enrolled at a college or university nor have been previously been enrolled in one

Not an employee or immediate family of an SF State employee “Immediate family” means spouse or depedent children



Students must also have received their vaccine at one of the city’s vaccination sites listed here. If they already received the vaccine, they are only eligible if they received it at one of those listed sites.

The San Francisco Department of Public Health, SFUSD, and SFSU are all in collaboration with this program.

More information about the drawing and official rules can be found here.