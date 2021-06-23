San Francisco apartment fire that injured 15 still under investigation

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) – The cause of a one-alarm apartment fire that displaced 60 people in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood over the weekend remains under investigation, San Francisco Fire Department officials said on Monday.

The fire, which was reported Saturday around 6:20 a.m. at 421 Leavenworth St., also left 15 people injured.

According to fire spokesman Lt. Jonathan Baxter, all of the victims suffered minor to moderate injuries.

Additionally, the blaze caused extensive damage to the six-story building’s fourth, fifth and six floors, he said.

In the fire’s aftermath, Supervisor Matt Haney, whose district includes the Tenderloin, took to Twitter to thank the police officers and firefighters who responded to the fire and helped rescue residents, calling them “heroes.”