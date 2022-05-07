SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Women Artists Gallery is collaborating with the ALS Association Golden West Chapter to raise awareness about the disease throughout May.

May is celebrated as ALS awareness month. Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, known as ALS or Lou Gehrig’s Disease, is a fatal condition that affects parts of the nervous system. Most patients with the disease are expected to live two to five years after their diagnosis.

The gallery is hosting a month-long exhibit titled, ‘Hope Lives: Art for ALS’. The inspiration came from gallery member, Melissa Stevens, whose sister was recently diagnosed with ALS. Stevens wanted to help her sister despite living states away from her. In response, the Womens’ Gallery created the exhibit to raise awareness of ALS and fundraise for ALS research.

The opening reception took place Saturday afternoon from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The last day of the exhibit will be May 27.

“We hope it’ll bring attention to ASL in the community,” Pam Borrelli, the SFWA president said. “It’ll bring attention to our gallery to support women artists.”

SFWA is working alongside the ALS Association Golden West Chapter throughout the month. Golden West is an organization that fundraises and raises awareness on behalf of ALS research. They work with 31 counties throughout Hawaii and California.

The Golden West Chapter is the only organization that’s fighting ALS on three fronts; research, care, and advocacy,” Golden West’s Vice President of Community Outreach Asher Garfinkle said. “All three of these are interdependent on the cure of ALS.”

The gallery plans on raffling Stevens’ art at the event. Different events will take place throughout the month. Officials say 20% of gallery sales will be donated for ALS funding.

A live streaming Zoom conference will also be held for the event. More information on the gallery’s event can be found here.

“The focus of the exhibition is to inspire awareness, hope, and action for ALS using the power of art,” Garfinkle said.