San Francisco authorities warn of circulating email scam

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco Sheriff’s Department is warning of an email scam making the rounds Tuesday.

Authorities said anyone who received an email from Jennifer.Collins@sfgov.org DO NOT OPEN the email and immediately change your password.

***SCAM ALERT***

If you received an email from Jennifer.Collins@sfgov.org.

DO NOT OPEN…DELETE IMMEDIATELY…CHANGE YOUR PASSWORD.

Thank you from The San Francisco Sheriff's Department. @sfsheriff — SF Sheriff's Dept. (@SheriffSF) September 3, 2019

No other information was immediately available.

