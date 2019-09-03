Live Now
San Francisco authorities warn of circulating email scam

Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco Sheriff’s Department is warning of an email scam making the rounds Tuesday.

Authorities said anyone who received an email from Jennifer.Collins@sfgov.org DO NOT OPEN the email and immediately change your password.

No other information was immediately available.

