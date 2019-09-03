San Francisco authorities warn of circulating email scam

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco Sheriff’s Department is warning of an email scam making the rounds Tuesday.
Authorities said anyone who received an email from Jennifer.Collins@sfgov.org DO NOT OPEN the email and immediately change your password.
No other information was immediately available.
Latest News Headlines:
- 2 victims on board during boat fire connected to Sunnyvale dive shop
- FEMA covering ‘all bases’ while tracking Hurricane Dorian
- ‘K Byeee’: Floridians use boarded-up windows to send funny messages to Dorian
- Study: U.S. throws away at least 3,500 kidneys a year as thousands die from chronic kidney disease
- Relative: 5 members of same family from Stockton on boat