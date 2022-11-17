SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– A wild scene on a Bay Area freeway showed police officers chasing auto burglary suspects. At least one suspect was armed with a handgun, according to police.

Video shows three auto burglary suspects trying to outrun San Francisco and CHP officers last Friday on the Southbound 101 freeway, but they didn’t make it. San Francisco police officials say uniformed and plain-clothed officers were conducting a city-wide auto burglary and robbery abatement operation.

Within a three-hour window, SFPD received six auto burglary-related calls involving the description of the same suspect vehicle in each case. The vehicle was spotted just after 3 p.m. near the 101 freeway entrance at Market Street and Octavia.

SFPD officials say their officers followed the vehicle onto the freeway. It suddenly stopped on the shoulder and all three suspects took off running.

Investigators say one suspect was allegedly armed with a gun which he threw onto the ground while running. In addition to recovering that weapon, SFPD officers secured the vehicle, which they say was stolen.

Inside, officers say they found an additional firearm, burglary tools and personal property allegedly stolen during the auto burglary spree. Two adults and one juvenile suspect were arrested.

22-year-old Jonathan Joseph Caruso of San Francisco was booked for possession of a loaded firearm, and multiple charges related to the auto burglaries. Caruso was also wanted on an arrest warrant out of Pittsburg.

Also arrested for allegedly driving a stolen vehicle was 18-year-old Angel Herrera from Pacifica and a 17-year-old juvenile from Antioch who was cited for charges related to the auto burglaries and released to his mother. SFPD officials say all three suspects were charged with resisting arrest.

Police say these investigations remain active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact San Francisco police.