San Francisco backs forcing some into treatment

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - The City of San Francisco now has more authority to force some of the most troubled people on its streets into treatment.

The Board of Supervisors passed legislation that would strengthen the city's conservatorship laws but the move did not happen without some pushback.

After several weeks of debate, San Francisco now has an agreement on a new conservatorship plan.

It's part of Mayor Breed's efforts to improve the city's response to its most vulnerable residents.

"One of the big criteria includes that an individual has to have been placed on an involuntary hold, or a 5150 a minimum of 8 times in the last 12 months and when we looked at the data of that it was about 55 people that met that criteria," Angelica Almeida, the SFPDH Director of Forensic and Justice involved behavioral health services, said.

Supervisor Shamann Walton was the only one to vote no on the plan.

During Monday's meeting, he cited a lack of resources within the city but the Department of Health says they have what they need.

"Conservatorship is a very serious level of care so we would want it to serve a limited number of individuals but for the individuals it will serve, it allows us to provide serious wraparound treatment for them," Almeida said.

"It's kind of a typical fake move, when policymakers wanna act like they're doing something when they're not," Jennifer Friedenbach said.

Jennifer Friedenbach is the executive director for the coalition on homelessness -- She calls the plan an attack on civil liberties.

"We've already got people sitting in there that are conserved that are in locked facilities.. they don't have beds for them, we know what works we know what the solutions are, we'd like to see our policymakers get real and solve the issue and not put more fake measures out there," Friedenbach said.

