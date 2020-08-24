San Francisco Ballet cancels annual ‘Nutcracker’ production amid pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco Ballet on Monday announced there will be no live “Nutcracker” performances this holiday season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, company officials said the decision was in response to ongoing coronavirus restrictions as well as the closure of the San Francisco War Memorial and Performing Arts Center to public audiences through Dec. 31.

The San Francisco Ballet presented America’s first complete performance of “Nutcracker” in 1944.

More than 75,000 people attend the holiday performance at the Opera House each December.

“I know it is a great disappointment for the students not to be able to perform in’Nucracker,’” said SF Ballet School Director Patrick Armand. “It is such a wonderful opportunity for them to perform on stage with the Company, and something that our School families look forward to as part of the holiday celebration each season. At this time we must put their health and wellbeing as the first priority, but we will look forward to being back together in our beautiful theater when we can.”

More information regarding plans for digital offerings of the annual holiday clasic and virtual events in December 2020 will be shared at a later date.

For now, the company is encouraging the public to participate in a survey to share feedback on how to safely continue the tradition of the “Nutcracker” in homes during the holidays.

