San Francisco Ballet returns to stage with ‘Nutcracker’

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – It’s one of the most beloved ballets of all time.

The Nutcracker is back in San Francisco with live performances going on for another couple of weeks at the War Memorial Opera House.

There are two performances a day so plenty of opportunities to catch the beautiful dancers in motion. One of the San Francisco Ballet’s principal dancers Misa Kuranaga will be playing the sugar plum fairy in various performances between now and the end of the show run.

Kuranaga says not being able to dance on stage in front of an audience for 21 months was extremely difficult, but the audiences they’ve received during this return to the stage has been incredible.

The show will run through December 30. Tickets start at just $19 and are available on the San Francisco Ballet website.