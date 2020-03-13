San Francisco bans events with 100+ people over coronavirus concerns

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The City and County of San Francisco has issued a public health order banning all non-essential events with 100 or more people due to coronavirus concerns.

Mayor London Breed said the measure is necessary to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

The order is effective immediately.

The San Francisco Department of Public Health had previously recommended canceling or postponing events with 250 people or more, but ultimately decided 100 was more necessary given current conditions.

Additionally, health officials recommend that organizations that serve vulnerable populations, like the elderly, cancel gathering of more than 10 people.

“This new order is an important measure to support public health. We need everyone to follow the recommendations of public health officials to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community,” Breed said. “This order mirrors actions being taken by other local governments and the state, and is informed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. We know cancelling events and gatherings is a challenge for everyone, but it is essential that we take this step.”

The order applies to events with 100 people or more but doesn’t apply to: essential government services, transit, office space, hotels, residential buildings, grocery stores, shopping malls, retail establishments, hospitals, medical facilities and community serving organizations like food banks.

Restaurants that have a capacity between 100 and 500 people can continue operating as long as they reduce their occupancy in half up to a maximum of 100 people. For example, if a restaurant that has an occupancy of 150 people is allowed to operate if it reduces its occupancy in half to 75.

“We hope that this order will encourage people to skip social gatherings for the time being, and promote telecommuting and social distancing,” Dr. Grant Colfax said. “Together, we can fight the spread of coronavirus, reduce harm to our community, and protect the most vulnerable people.”

Remember, these are the best ways for all San Franciscans to reduce their risk of getting sick, and preventing COVID-19:

Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Cover your cough or sneeze.

Stay home if you are sick.

Avoid touching your face.

Try alternatives to shaking hands, like a wave.

If you have recently returned from a country, state or region with ongoing COVID-19 infections, monitor your health and follow the instructions of public health officials.

There is no recommendation to wear masks at this time to prevent yourself from getting sick

More details to come.

