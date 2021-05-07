San Francisco bars gear up for first weekend in yellow tier

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – San Francisco bars are looking for people to drink up as the city heads into its first weekend in the yellow tier.

Earlier this week it announced bars can finally partially reopen indoors without having to serve food.

It’s not really a huge change for some bars because many have been operating at partial capacity since mid-March but no longer having to provide food options does help a lot and they’re happy to bring customers back inside.

For the first weekend in more than a year, San Francisco bars can partially open indoors without having to serve food to customers.

It’s a step forward as the COVID-19 pandemic fueled anxiety about the future.

“Personally I think it’s wonderful. Anything that we’re doing to move forward, anything that’s progress that’s a good thing,” Gary Locke said.

Bartender Gary Locke is looking forward to having more people come in and pull up a chair.

The Horseshoe Tavern on Chestnut Street still has seating outside but the option to serve people inside makes the overall experience more enjoyable.

“There’s a social aspect of it in a bar that’s been really missing a lot. I think for a lot of people you miss the smile, you miss the facial expressions,” Locke said.

Of the 25% capacity allowed indoors, some patrons say this new tier is bringing back feelings of comfort and familiarity.

“It’s that warm feeling when you just knock back a few and you become socially loose. I feel that I’m slipping back into the old ways of socializing and it’s a great release,” Adam Allen said.

For the bars that are providing food options they can continue operating inside at 50% capacity.

Some places have been yearning to open up even more but they’ll take progress.

“It’s easy to get caught up in how things aren’t the way that we want them to be but they’re way better than they were and they’re going in the right direction,” Locke said.

San Francisco is right now the only county in the Bay Area in the yellow tier.

It’s the final stage of a phased reopening plan.

The state is aiming to fully reopen the economy on June 15th.