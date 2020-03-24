San Francisco-based Rothy’s donates $20,000 to help fund COVID-19 relief efforts

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco-based sustainable shoe and handbag company Rothy’s announced Tuesday it is donating $20,000 to support workers battling on the frontlines during the coronavirus pandemic.

“To support the important work that they do, we’re donating $20,000 to Direct Relief to help fund COVID-19 relief efforts across the United States,” the company said in a statement.

The money will go towards much-needed essential items for healthcare workers like protective masks, exam gloves, and isolation gowns in areas where there are confirmed cases nationwide.

The company also said it is working on more ways to support those in healthcare communities but did not disclose further details.

Last week, fellow San Francisco-based company Allbirds announced it was donating free shoes to healthcare workers.

Rothy’s shoes are made from 100% recycled plastic water bottles and post-consumer recycled materials.

