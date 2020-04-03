San Francisco basketball team’s almost perfect season cut short due to coronavirus

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — City College of San Francisco’s men’s basketball team was in the midst of one of its best seasons in program history.

Then, like most teams around the country, the season was over in the snap of a finger.

It was like showtime in the City — high flying dunks, pressure defense, a perfect record. City College of San Francisco men’s basketball team had championship dreams.

“This was a special group. They were undefeated. Really unselfish,” Head Coach Justin Labagh said. “They scored over 100 points per game through 30 games. We had 10 guys and all 10 guys played. Really a skilled group and probably the best they ever had here.”

But then end of their season seemed like a movie.

“They’ll probably end up doing a 30for30 on ESPN about it. We came in here, we had practice. Bus ready to go to the tournament to play the LA teams,” Labagh said. “We are in the film room and the Ivy League cut their tournament, the PAC12 cut their tournament, and then it was just this domino effect. Rudy Gobert has the virus, and then ours gets cancelled.”

Luckily, this won’t be the end of the road for these players. Five of them have already earned scholarships to D1 universities.

Others plan to follow suit.

“It was surreal because we went into the film room and this was it. The nice thing is that they are JC guys so they get to go put on uniforms somewhere else,” Labagh said. “But it was tough because it was the last time we saw those guys.”

As for next year, the players who don’t earn a D1 scholarship will likely return to city college, and look to pick up where they left off.

“We’ll recover. We’ve been recruiting guys all year long,” Labagh said. “So we hope guys will come in and fill the shoes.”

Latest News Headlines: