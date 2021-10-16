San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Company returns with new festival

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Company or ‘SFBATCO’ is back this year with a new festival.

The New Roots Theater Festival is a two day experience on October 16th and 17th that will feature eight unique projects that aim to amplify the work of BIPOC artists and uplift BIPOC stories and excellence.

The festival is broken up into four blocks, with two performances in each, highlighting Black excellence, Afrofuturist journeys, reimagining Americana and legends of the Bay Area.

One of the performances by jazz singer Jamie Zimmer, honors living legend and the oldest U.S. National Park Service Ranger Betty Reid Soskin, who just celebrated her 100th birthday a few weeks ago.

The performance “Sign My Name to Freedom: The Unheard Songs of Betty Reid Soskin” is a musical based on Reid Soskin’s book, with original music by Soskin herself.

SFBATCO says it is an honor to be the first theatrical company to tell the Reid Soskin story.

The “New Roots Theatre Festival” allows audience members to create their own entertainment experience from the selection of eight performances on three stages that amplify the work of BIPOC led performing arts organizations.

