The National Weather Service forecast for the greater San Francisco Bay Area calls for Thursday to be a repeat of Wednesday’s conditions. Under mostly sunny skies, daytime highs are expected in the mid 60s along the coast, in the mid 70s and low 80s around the bay and reaching the mid to high 80s in the interior areas of the East Bay and North Bay. Overnight lows are expected in the high 50s to low 60s.

