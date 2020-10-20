San Francisco 1st urban area in CA to enter yellow COVID tier

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Mayor London Breed on Tuesday announced San Francisco is moving forward with its reopening plan as it advances to the yellow tier of the state’s COVID reopening plan.

This means beginning Tuesday, Oct. 27, the city will reopen many more businesses and resume more activities, such as:

Non-essential offices can reopen at limited capacity

Indoor climbing walls/gyms resume with same capacity as fitness centers

Personal services can allow limited mask removal for services such as those provided by estheticians

Fitness centers and institutes of higher education will be able to increase capacity

San Francisco has also set a timeline for opening new activities and expanding previously reopened businesses and activities over the following weeks.

According to officials, San Francisco expects to reopen indoor pools and bowling alleys, with required safety protocols, on November 3.

Additionally, the city plans to increase capacity allowances to 50% for indoor dining, places of worship, theaters, museums, zoos, and aquariums.

Schools will continue to reopen and some high schools are on track to return to in-person learning in November.

The news comes after San Francisco advanced to the yellow tier based on the city’s COVID-19 case and infection rates.

San Francisco is the first in the Bay Area to be placed in the yellow tier, and the first urban area in California to do so.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

