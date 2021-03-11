Burglar gets stuck between buildings in San Francisco, dies: police

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police say a burglary suspect died after being trapped between two buildings.

San Francisco police officers arrived at the 2600 block of Hyde Street, near Bay Street, on Tuesday night while the burglar was moving among roof tops on the three-story residential buildings.

Police say they lost the suspect but found “evidence of forced entry into a residential building.”

The burglar was later found trapped between two buildings in a narrow space, and the San Francisco Fire Department was called to rescue him, police said.

According to police, once the man was rescued, he looked like he needed medical treatment. Despite life saving measures by medics, the man died at the scene, police said.

The chief medical examiner’s office is investigating the death. Police did not reveal the identity of the burglar.